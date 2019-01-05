Share:

Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PPP founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 91st birth anniversary, which is being observed today throughout the country.

In his message, the PPP chairman said that the PPP leadership and Jiyalas will continue our struggle to take the philosophy, vision and mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto forward.

He lauded Shaheed Bhutto and said that it is his aim to not only to firmly adhere to his ideology but to also apprise the masses about the commitment to the mission, his political vision, wisdom and bravery.

The PPP chairman said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had a rich mind, an unprecedented democracy in his blood, unmatched political vision with which he successfully created a unanimous Constitution. He successfully managed to retrieve the already surrendered to India 90,000 PoWs, and thousands of miles of occupied Pakistani territory from India and a landmark Shimla accord. He pointed out that from laying foundation of country’s nuclear programme, which made defence of Pakistan invincible besides launching economic revolution through establishing scores of mega projects like Pakistan Steel, Port Qasim etc universities and health facilities.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his judicial murder had deprived the masses of services and intuition of century’s great statesman in the history of Pakistan but his legacy can never be conquered and would keep nurturing the values and norms of democracy in Pakistan.

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti Corruption Barrister Murtaza paid rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) on the occasion of 91st birth anniversary.

Wahab said that we should vow to continue with our efforts to take the philosophy, vision and mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto forward.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party always remains committed to complete the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab paid tributes to the unforgettable contributions of the visionary leader in the progress of the country. He lauded late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s political vision, wisdom and bravery. It was commendable, the way he brought political parties on a single platform and struggled for strengthening democratic norms in the country, he added.

Wahab said that the best way to pay tribute to the legendary leader on his birth anniversary is to renew the commitment to follow his thought-provoking and revolutionary ideas for the progress of the country. He said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had extraordinary qualities, and had the ability to unite all political forces of the country for the cause of democracy and the stability.