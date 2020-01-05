UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Times Square in New York witnessed on Saturday an anti-war rally following the recent US operation in Iraq that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
Several hundred people joined the rally, with some participants holding Iranian flags and late Soleimani's pictures.
There is a large anti-war protest happening now in Times Square.#NoWarWithIran pic.twitter.com/HKZV1alFCr— Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) January 4, 2020
Right now in Times Square:
New York City has come out to say we absolutely must not go to war.#NoWarWithIran pic.twitter.com/zyk9i366wo— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 4, 2020
On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.
There's a pretty big anti-war protest going on right now in Times Square in New York City, against US war on Iran (and Iraq again) pic.twitter.com/1kqRB4QftO— Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 4, 2020
U.S. protests erupt in response to Trump administration's actions in Iraq and Iran Demonstrations have popped up in cities across North America, including New York , Philadelphia, Toronto and Washington, DC!!! #IranWar pic.twitter.com/DFYzBFRFH7— DEMOCRACY NEWS (@BrotherMiguel2) January 4, 2020
Wow a pretty big anti-war protest going on right now in Times Square in New York City, against US war on Iran pic.twitter.com/e4wzMVt1CHJanuary 4, 2020