ISLAMABAD - DC XI Rawalpindi will face Multan in the final of the Rawalpindi Women T10 Cricket League, as they beat their opponents in the Group-B matches here at Government Viqar-un-Nisa College’s Cricket Ground on Saturday. In the first Group-B match, YES XI Rawalpindi hammered YES XI Islamabad by eight wickets. While batting

first, YES XI Islamabad scored only 48 runs for the loss of nine wickets. While chasing the 49-run target, YES XI Rawalpindi batted well and achieved the target in six overs. Madiha Riasat was named player of the match. In the second match, DC XI Rawalpindi beat YES XI Rawalpindi by 18 runs. While batting first, DC XI made 85 runs for the loss of six wickets.

On the other hand, YES XI Rawalpindi could score only 68 runs for the loss of three wickets. Hira Khan was named player of the match. In the third match, DC XI Rawalpindi outperformed YES XI Islamabad by six wickets. While batting first, YES XI Islamabad made 51 runs. DC XI achieved the easy target with loss of four wickets.

The final between DC XI