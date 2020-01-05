Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s four junior players managed to reach the quarterfinals of the Dunlop British Junior Squash Championship 2020 in Birmingham on Friday night.While talking to The Nation from Birmingham,

national junior team manager

Hussain Odhwani said: “Ammad ousted England’s top seed Jonah Bryant

3-2 in their fourth round match. It was unbelievable performance shown by Ammad, as he was playing excellent squash. Despite the fact that the local crowd was supporting Jonah, Ammad simply remained focussed on his game. The first game started on a high tempo, as both the youngsters were pushing each other to the limits. But Ammad managed to hold his nerves and took the first game 14-12. He continued with his heroics in the second game and won it by 11-7.“In the third game, Ammad allowed too much liberty to his opponent and committed some childish fouls. His drop shots were hitting the tin and he was also unable to control the pace of the game. On the other hand, Bryant

was charged up and playing good shots. He raised the tempo of the game, put pressure on Ammad and won the game 11-8. Bryant was confident

in the fourth game, while Ammad

was struggling with the pace of the game. Bryant collected points, put pressure on his opponent and clinched the game 11-7. The fifth and deciding game was played aggressively by both the youngsters. However, Ammad bounced back in style and rediscovered

his lost touch to hit the shots in the exact areas. Then Ammad applied more pressure on his opponent and took the game 11-7 to win the match.”Hussain further informed: “In the Under-15 match of the fourth round, Hamza Khan thrashed Egyptian Omar Azam 3-0 to move into the quarterfinals.

Hamza took the first game 11-4 before winning the second and third games 11-9 and 11-8 respectively. The Under-17 match of the fourth round was played between Noor Zaman and Egyptian Karim El Torkey. Noor started the first game on a low note before recovering in the middle and taking the game 15-13. He was in awesome

form in the second game, which he took with the margin of 11-5. After

winning the first two games, Noor could not maintain his momentum and lost the third game 8-11. However, he bounced back in the fourth game and played good squash. He taught squash lessons to experienced Torkey and won the game 11-4 to move into the quarterfinals.”“In the Under-13 match, national champion Abdullah Nawaz hammered Netherlands’ Victor Santos De Freitas 3-0. Abdullah won the first game 11-4, second game 11-7 and third game 11-7 to book his quarterfinal spot. While in the Under-19 match, Egyptian

Elnawasany defeated Pakistan’s Haris Qasim, who played with passion and gave tough resistance before losing

0-3. Haris lost the first game 8-11, second game 11-13 and third game 6-11. We are highly hopeful about all