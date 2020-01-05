Share:

GHOTKI - Ghotki police claimed to have nabbed 70 notorious dacoits who were wanted to police in heinous crime cases. However eight hardened criminals whereas 35 hard core gangs were busted during last 12 months.

According to annual report issued by police headquarters Mirpur Mathelo, police had conducted 510 raids while 67 encounters in which at least 70 most wanted dacoits, 35 gangs and two hardened criminals were arrested. Police claimed that 15 criminals were also caught in injured condition in different encounters in various parts of the district.

It was claimed that 950 absconders and 680 proclaimed offenders were apprehended by police however more than 260 cases were registered. According to police they recovered 3 abductees and also nabbed the four kidnappers. At a large scale of weapons such as 08 kalshankoves, 84 pistols, 2 detonators, circuit wires, 18 shotguns, two repeaters, 1 rifle, one hand grade and hundreds of rounds and cartridges were seized.

As per detail, 6 kg hashish, one mound 35 kg of bhang, 450 bottles, 648 liter local made wine, 545 Indian pan prag bags, 11412 pockets of gutka were also recovered. As per release, 1,100 gamblers were arrested besides recovering 09 cars, one Suzuki, two tractors, 175 motorbikes, 562,550 stake cash, 295 cell phones, 12 PCs an 10 laptops and 175 snatched cell phones.