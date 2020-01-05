Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday he was pleased that all parties had agreement to send back the Army Amendment Act Bill to National Assembly committee.

In his tweet, Bilawal mentioned that when he reached Islamabad, PML-N and PTI had already supported the bill unconditionally and both had decided to ignore the parliamentary rules.

Both parties - PML-N and PTI - had decided that bill will not be handed over to all members of the parliament and also will not go back to the standing committee. “But I am pleased that all parties have agreement now to send the bill back to committee,” Bilawal said.

He mentioned that the bill will go to the Senate standing committee as well which was a positive sign and the parliament which had been paralysed for a year was ready for legislation.