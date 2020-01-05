Share:

ATTOCK - Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Attock Model Police Station along with 28 other police stations of the Punjab through video link.

The police station will have all modern facilities. On the occasion MPA Jamshed Altaf, Deputy Commissioner Ali Adnan Qamar, District Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari, PRO Police Taimoor Alizai and other police officers were also present.

After the video link inauguration by Premier Imran Khan, District Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari told newsmen that purpose behind the establishment of the model police stations is to ensure provision of quick relief to the citizens and get rid of traditional “Thana Culture”.

“These police stations will also strengthen the public trust in the police,” he expressed his hope, adding that in the Police Department police stations have a fundamental and vital role and steps are being taken to improve the working of all the police stations.

He said that front desks are being set up at all the police stations to redress the grievances of the people, open door policy is being followed and the doors of his (DPO) office are always open for the people. Bokhari said that special initiatives are being taken to restore the confidence and trust of the people in police.

While talking about the newly inaugurated model police station, the DPO said that this has been set up as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and IGP Shoaib Dastagir, adding that the police station would utilise modern technology, will have waiting room and front desk counters, Dispute Resolution Committee Hall, CCTV cameras and other facilities to serve the visiting citizens in a better way.

It is to be noted that 50 police stations will be converted into model police stations and in the first phase 29 police stations including Attock City have been made model police stations today.

7.4KG CHARAS, TWO PISTOLS SEIZED

The Hasanabdal Police have seized 7.4kg charas along with two pistols and arrested six alleged criminals. ASP Amara Shirazi told newsmen that SHO Muhammad Farooq along with his team during a crackdown arrested Muhammad Naveed, Hafeezuddin, Saif Ali and Mohiuddin from Dheri Malhu and recovered 7.4kg charas from their possession. The police also recovered two pistols from Osama and Nafees, residents of the same Dheri Malhu area. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.