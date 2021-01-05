Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Monday that lawyer Hammad Saeed Dar who was illegally abducted from his house two days ago, has been recovered.

After his recovery, a single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah directed the Inspector General of Islamabad police to thoroughly investigate this matter and ensure that the public functionaries found responsible for lack of prompt and effective response are held accountable and dealt with in accordance with law. The IHC bench also directed Secretary Ministry of Interior to place copies of this order before the Prime Minister and members of his cabinet. It added that this Court is confident that they will take appropriate measures so that the fundamental rights are protected and no citizen becomes a victim of lack of prompt and effective response on part of agents of the state i.e. the public functionaries.

Later, the bench deferred hearing in this matter till January 15 for submission of reports by the Inspector General of Islamabad Police and the Secretary Ministry of Interior respectively.