Pattoki-Owners of the nurseries protested due to non-availability of work. In a demo here, Nursery owners demanded that big plants should be planted instead of small in the Billion Tree Tsunami programme. They further asked the government to lift the ban on import of plants so that plants can be imported and can be replicated and then exported. They argued that in the long run , import will help them generate huge foreign exchange for the country. Further, the owners demanded to set up an institution to educate the people about plant growth and turn nurseries into an industry.