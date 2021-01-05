Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto stands as the tallest icon and pioneer of struggle for democracy and equal rights in the country.

In his message on the eve of 93rd birthday anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the PPP Chairman said that Bhutto picked up the shattered pieces of Pakistan following Dhaka fall and inspired a politically demoralised population by rejuvenating the dream of the founders of the nation.

“Through his political wisdom and sagacity, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto not only had 90,000 Prisoners of War freed and thousands of square kilometers occupied by the enemy vacated, he also laid foundations of nuclear power to safeguard the country from repetition of such debacles in future,” he added.

Bilawal said that no patriotic Pakistani can forget the plans and efforts to strengthen the economy of the country launching macro and micro level industrialisations, education institutions, a unanimous Constitution, lifting up the poor and political empowerment of every segment of the society.

“What he did in a half century life for the country is unmatched in the post-Quaid-e-Azam Pakistan for which he was murdered through judiciary by the enemies of the country and its democratic order,” he added.

He reiterated that PPP would follow the foot-steps of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and carry forward their struggle till their mission if achieved despite threats, hurdles, victimisations and highhandedness by the remnants of Ziaul Haq and their henchmen.