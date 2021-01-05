Share:

KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned a meeting of members of Sindh Assembly. As per details, the meeting will be held at Chief Minister House today (Tuesday) at 6pm to discuss upcoming by-elections and political situation of the country. Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that his party will participate in the Senate elections and face the PTI government in the assemblies. He said that PPP would stay in the assemblies and fight hard against the government in the Senate elections. “PDM can win if it contests the Senate elections together”, Bilawal said. On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decided to participate in the by-elections as the 11-party opposition alliance not want to leave the field open for the incompetent and selected government of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan