Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that the reality of the Avonfield Apartments case has also come to light and former prime minister Nawaz Shari’s truthfulness and honesty is before everyone.

In her latest tweet, she claimed that Broadsheet Firm had been paid $28.7 million for making false cases against Nawaz Sharif but still had to resort to Judge Arshad Malik and Iqama for disqualification.

“The conspiracy to dethrone the PML-N supremo s government and keep him away from the political arena and elections is coming to the fore one by one. The day of judgment for the conspirators is near,” she added.

In her tweet, Maryam said that those who claim to be God forget that the system of the universe is run by almighty Allah.