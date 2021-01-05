Share:

Peshawar - Another two leaders of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) were remanded in police custody for four days here on Monday.

Last month, PTM’s Member National Assembly Ali Wazir had also been arrested from Peshawar and later handed over to Sindh police.

On Monday, the police arrested PTM member Abdul Haq from University Road. Also, another PTM leader Dr Said Alam Mahsud was arrested from his home located in Hayatabad Township late Sunday night. A video of Dr Said Alam Mehsud went viral on social media, filed by his son, who also asked the policemen: “I am not doing anything illegal but filming my father’s arrest and if you like, you can arrest me too.”

Both the PTM leaders were arrested because they participated in the Peshawar protest. When produced in a local court, a judge remanded them in police custody for four days.