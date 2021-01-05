Share:

ATTOCK - Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Biat ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that hockey is our national game and efforts must be made for its promotion at city, district and village level. He said this after distribution of trophies, shields and other prizes among the winner and runner up teams of Quaid-e-Azam Inter District Hockey Champion Ship in Liaquat Shaheed Hockey Stadium Attock. He said that this government has spent millions on renovation of this stadium and a fine quality AstroTurf has been arranged for this stadium.