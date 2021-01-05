Share:

Islamabad-Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has maintained its legacy of securing 1st position amongst the Top 25 companies on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the 10th consecutive time since 2010. The award is the most prestigious one in recognition of overall corporate performance in Pakistan signifies FFC’s distinction as a leader and role model for other corporates to emulate. Achievement of this award also reflects on the recognition of the FFC’s excellent corporate governance and financial performance.

Given the evolving business environment and requirements, the criteria for selecting such companies were also updated and upgraded based on evaluation in terms Capital Efficiency, Profitability, Growth in operating revenue, change in EBITDA margins, Transparency, Corporate Governance & Investor Relations, Compliance with Listing of Companies & Securities Regulations and Dividend Pay-outs.

CE & MD FFC, Lt. Gen Tariq Khan (Retd), HI (M) lauded the efforts of entire FFC workforce for putting in consistent efforts to maintain the company’s remarkable performance and achievement of the PSX Top 25 Companies Award for the tenth consecutive year. He stated that FFC greatly values its shareholders for posing their trust in the Company’s management that strives on securing/ensuring best returns to the investors with greater projection of their rights, investments and best utilization of their hard-earned money. The award also testifies FFC’s commitment towards nation-building efforts while casting a positive light on Pakistan’s economic and financial arenas both locally and globally.