rawalpindi-Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif flown abroad on court orders for medical treatment and his condition is normal.

“The PML-N stalwart should return to Pakistan as he had promised to come back after his treatment from aboard,” she said.

She stated that coronavirus variant has been detected in four patients in Sindh province while the medical experts are awaiting results of four other suspected patients in Lahore.

Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed these views at a presser held at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT) here on Monday. She was flanked by Rawalpindi Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, Medical Superintendent RIUT and other senior doctors.

Addressing the presser, the minister said that when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif came for treatment, his treatment was started immediately after which his health improved. His platelets count was low when he was brought to hospital in Lahore.

A medical board was also constituted while he was given choice by the government as if he wanted to call any doctor from abroad for his medical treatment, she said adding that Nawaz Sharif said he was satisfied with the Pakistani doctors. “If his health had improved, he should return to country immediately,” she said.

She said that despite good health, Nawaz submitted an application with court and reneged his promise of flying back to country. “He should be man of words and return to Pakistan if he is truly a political leader,” she said.