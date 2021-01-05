Share:

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries including elimination of drugs trafficking.

On Tuesday, the understanding was reached during a meeting between Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Iranian Narcotics Police Chief Brigadier General Majeed Karimi leading a delegation in Islamabad.

In the meeting, the two countries also discussed the steps being taken for the elimination for drugs.

Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that elimination of drugs will play an important role in the formation of a peaceful society. He stressed upon in reducing the demand of drugs in areas along with Iranian border to control the drug supply.

Brigadier General Majeed Karimi ensured all possible cooperation for the solution of border issues.