On Tuesday, advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar criticised Vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ms Maryam Nawaz for constantly telling lies regarding the ownership of Avenfield apartments in London.

Answering to Maryam Nawaz’s tweet on Broadsheet controversy, he tweeted that M/s Broadsheet had filed a case in London court seeking forfeiture orders of Avenfield flats claiming government of Pakistan as the owner.

Flats were owned by the Sharif family, now the Sharifs must submit money trail or at least divulge the name of real owner of the Avenfield flats. “Now you give money trail or tell the nation who owns these flats in the family,” Shahzad Akbar said.

He said, it should be kept in mind that the court proceedings regarding the arbitration plea of Broadsheet were conducted during the tenure of PML-N. PTI government has inherited the stench of the previous government of PML-N.