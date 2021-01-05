Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday paid tribute to the founding Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party and the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 93rd birthday. In his message, Zardari said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto taught the importance of political consciousness, having courage to speak up and how to live with pride and gave the nation a unanimous constitution of 1973 which was still the symbol of the federation. Zardari said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto considered the people as the source of power and always loved the people. He was a supporter and helper of the oppressed and the poor who had been exploited for centuries and as well as a strong and effective voice for the weaker sections of the society. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was symbol of unity for Muslims all over the world. Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP is steadfast in following in the footsteps of its founding Chairman by making his philosophy and ideas a beacon of hope. He said that it was a great victory for the admirers of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that even his opponents appreciated his services to the nation and country.