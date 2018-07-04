Share:

GUJRANWALA-As per the list displayed outside the returning officer’s office, Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] has given green light to a total of 233 candidates to contest for 14 seats of Provincial Assembly in Gujranwala district for the upcoming general election.

In Gujranwala, a total of 313 candidates had filed their nomination papers for 14 Provincial Assembly seats; 80 withdrew their papers and 233 candidates are now ready to contest in Gujranwala district.

According to details, in PP-51, a total of 11 candidates have filed their nomination papers including Shaukat Manzoor Cheema of PML-N, Ejaz Samma of PPP and Shabbir Akram of PTI. In PP-52, a total 14 candidates will contest including Adil Bakhsh Chattha of PML-N, Ahmed Chatha of PTI and Shehbaz Haider of PPP. In PP-53, 20 candidates have filed the nomination papers including Bilal Farooq Tarrar of PML-N, Nasir Cheema of PTI and Saood Dar of PPP. In PP-54, 16 candidates including Imran Khalid Butt of PML-N, Rizwan Aslam Butt of PTI and Mirza Owais of PPP will contest for win. In PP-55, 19 candidates including Nawaz Chohan of PML-N, Mian Arqam Khan of PTI and Yasin Kamboh of MMA will contest July 25 election. In PP-56, 19 candidates will take part in election including Taufeeq Butt of PML-N, Tariq Gujjar of PTI and Ashfaq Bajwa of PPP. In PP-57, 24 candidates will contest for the Provincial Assembly seat including Ashraf Ansari of PML-N, Asadullah Papa of PTI and Saleem Ansari of PPP. In PP-58, 17 candidates will take part in election race including Abdul Rauf Mughal of PML-N, SA Hameed of PTI and Wadood Dar of PPP. In PP-59, 20 candidates will compete for the seat of Provincial Assembly including Waqar Cheema of PML-N, Arshadullah Sandhu of PPP and Sohail Zafar Cheema of PTI. In PP-60, 16 candidates will fight for a win including Qaiser Iqbal Sandhu of PML-N, Zafarullah Cheema of PTI and Latif Asghar of PPP.

In PP-61, 11 candidates are all set to contest election including Rana Akhter of PML-N, Ehsanullah Virk of PTI and Seth Asghar of PPP.

In PP-62, 19 candidates will contest July 25 polls including Amanullah Warraich of PML-N, Zahid Warraich of PPP and Shazia Mazhar of PTI. In PP-63, 15 candidates filed their nomination papers including Rana Umer Nazir of PTI, Iqbal Gujjar of PML-N and Imtiaz Arain of PPP while in PP-64, total 11 candidates will take part in election competition including Irfan Bashir Gujjar of PML-N, Khalid Pervez Virk of PTI and Rana Zafar Manj of MMA. Although there are 233 candidates belonging to different political parties for contest, but it is quite obvious that the real contest will be mainly between PML-N and PTI candidates in Gujranwala district.