BEIJING - Chinese and Pakistani frontier defence forces conducted joint patrol at a mountainous region in Khunjerab in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region last week.

They were respectively assigned to a frontier defence company in Khunjerab under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command (MC) and the border police of the Pakistani Khunjerab Security Force (KSF), a leading China’s defence journal‘ China Military’ reported on Wednesday. The Chinese and Pakistan frontier defence forces discussed Chinese-Pakistan border situation during the joint border patrol. The troops from both Chinese and Pakistani frontier defence forces saluted each other prior to the patrol and also engaged in a friendly competition of arm wrestling during the short break.