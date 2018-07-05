Share:

Islamabad - Afghan Ambassador Dr Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest including security situation in the region and Afghanistan were discussed.

According to ISPR, the Afghan ambassador thanked the army chief for his efforts in improving bilateral relations.

The meeting comes a day after President Donald Trump’s point person for the region held talks with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the role Pakistan can play in bringing about peace in Afghanistan.

A US Embassy press statement issued after the meeting said that Ambassador Alice G Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, was in Islamabad to explore the possibility of resumption of the Afghan peace process.

During her visit, she met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar and the army chief before leaving for Washington.

During the meeting with the army chief at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation between both the countries, according to a handout issued by the military’s media wing.

PAKISTAN, ROMANIA TO BOOST

DEFENCE CO-OP

Pakistan and Romania have expressed their satisfaction on the existing cooperation and discussed new areas to boost multifaceted defence cooperation between the two countries.

The new areas of cooperation were discussed during the 2nd Round of Pakistan Romania Joint Military Committee meeting held at Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The Romanian delegation was led by Brig Gen Vasile BUCUR, Deputy Secretary of State for Defence Policy while Hassan Naqvi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence represented Pakistan side.

The two delegations reviewed the progress made on the agenda points discussed during the first round of Pakistan-Romania Joint Military Committee Meeting held in Bucharest in May last year.

The two sides also exchanged views on new areas of multifaceted defence cooperation.

Both sides also agreed on a host of activities to be conducted under the Bilateral Cooperation Plan 2018-19.

They agreed that next round of Joint Military Committee Meeting will be held in Bucharest, Romania.