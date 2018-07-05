Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday said that Karachi would freely vote for its favourite candidates for the first time in history.

“In the past, anyone who dared to leave Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and join PTI, was killed and people were afraid to vote for any other party but MQM, but the days of (their) terror are gone and now Karachi will vote freely and God willing, will vote for PTI,” said Imran Khan while speaking to workers and supporters in Qayyumabad area.

Khan said: “It is good sign that terror based politics has come to an end in Karachi and now citizen were free to support any political force in an independent atmosphere,” he added.

He said that after long time of stay, people of Karachi has been given a chance to change their destiny and hopefully they will use the right of vote in PTI‘s favour to witness the real change. Since last thirty years a specific party got the votes from citizen but they never fought the case of Karachiites. The past is evident about the performance of political force that remained in rule as it had done nothing for the resident of Karachi despite of remaining in rule. And there is no chance that the same political party will take immediate steps to provide relief after getting another chance, said Khan adding that a new political force is need in Sindh province to bring people out of crisis.

Further criticising PPP and MQM, Khan went on to say that both parties remained in rule and instead of working for the people carried out massive corruption. The funds those were allotted for the development of province were taken aboard leaving the resident in a miserable condition. About 900 billions rupees properties were purchased in Dubai from while the entire picture of Karachi might have change if only 100 billion rupees were spend on Karachi. This entire episode of corruption was main reason of Sindh’s destruction, added Khan.

“If you desire change and eradication of corruption then should come out on July 25 to support PTI” urged Imran Khan.

Earlier, Imran promised to change the picture of Karachi stating that vision of great Pakistan cannot be accomplished without transformation of port city.

Khan expressed these views while talking to the businessmen at a breakfast organised by Karachi Business community in honour of PTI Chairman. PTI other leaders Rasheed Godial, Imran Ismail, Arif Alvi, Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman and Mehmood Molvi were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan asked the party candidates not to consider the opponent weak and should focus on mobilising the people for the upcoming polls. The people were ready for the change and it was the chance for the candidates to get in touch with the citizen and convince them to support PTI as it was the only party which could bring them out of crisis, added Imran.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz declared to carry out massive development but all the claims were exposed as Lahore received first monsoon rain. The Lahore image is enough to confirm what PML-Nawaz has done in the chapter of development,” criticised Imran.

He further said that Pakistan progress in linked with strengthens of institutions but former government did not leave a prospect to destroy them. Currently the nation in indebt of huge loans, when Pakistan came into being an impression was given that East Pakistan was burden on Pakistan but now same East-Pakistan currently Bangladesh has progressed a lot and is ahead of Pakistan, said Khan.

Khan said that Karachi holds key value in the progress of Pakistan and the vision of great Pakistan cannot be achieved without progress of Karachi. PTI has formulated a plan to resolve the issues of Karachi and it has also draft a plan to resolve port city‘s water woes. Keeping in the view the importance of Karachi, I am contesting polls from one of the National Assembly constituency of port city, said Khan.

Talking about the Panama Paper Case against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that party movement against the corruption result the disqualification of PM. It was Allah Almighty decision, whenever I said that umpire raised his finger, I actually meant that it was Allah Almighty decision-who is the biggest umpire explained PTI Chairman.

Further criticising PML-Nawaz and PPP, Khan said that both the corrupt parities during last thirty years took their turns to rule and during rule destroyed the institutions. Former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif used the police to carry out killing of innocent people in Model Town and in Sindh PPP used SSP Rao Anwar to kill more than 400 innocent people in province.

While addressing a public gathering in locality of Delhi Colony, Khan said: “I am contesting election from Karachi National Assembly constituency believing that every Pakistani owns Karachi and wants progress of port city. Pakistan faced a lot due to dejected law and order situation of Karachi, business remained closed in past and citizen were force to spend life in terror but now the entire picture is changed.” The so-called stake holder had destroyed the entire city and now the citizen have a golden chance to reject the people those were responsible for the destruction of city, he added.