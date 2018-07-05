Share:

LAHORE - Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) team won Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women's Championship after defeating Karachi Kickers by 2-1 in the final played here at City School Sports Complex ground on Wednesday.

MTFA started the final aggressively as Anoshay scored in the 19th minute. Later, no team could succeed in the first half. Noor made it 2-0 in the 57th minute of the game. Karachi Kickers fought hard for comeback and succeeded in converting one through Kainat but they couldn’t add more and lost the final 1-2.

MTFA team received RS 300,000 and winning trophy while Karachi Kickers got RS 200,000 and runners-up trophy. The third position holder Diya Club received Rs 100,000. MTFA was also selected for fair play trophy and were awarded Rs 40,000. Best player of the tournament Alina (Islamabad FA) earned Rs 40,000 while top scorer Aliya (MTFA) and best goalkeeper Nida (Karachi Kickers) received Rs 30,000 each.

PFF secretary Lt Col (R) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi was chief guest at the concluding ceremony and he, along with PFF officials and MTFA chief Mian Rizwan, gave away prizes to the winners.