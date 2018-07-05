Share:

rawalpindi - A five-day anti-polio campaign which started in three tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas on July 2 has achieved 90 % target while the remaining would be met till Friday.

Talking to APP, District Polio In-charge Muhammad Hussain said around 680,000 children of the total 717,000 have been vaccinated in tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/Chaklala cantonments boards area.

He admitted that the children who had missed immunization for reasons such as being out of city or not present at home, adding the set target to vaccinate 717,000 children would be achieved till July 6.

During the campaign, he said, 2000 polio teams, 217 fixed points, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals are participating.