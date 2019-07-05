Share:

The women also have the potential to show their talents in the field of education. When we look at the history of Pakistan, we can find such great female leaders as Benazir Bhutto and Fatima Jinnah.

The women are our country’s supportive pillars who need to be strong. However, the conservative mindset of our society has restricted women to the home. Women’s education will help in the development of our country. The government should introduce new reforms for their education.

ALTAF HUSSAIN,

Turbat.