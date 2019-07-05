Share:

ISLAMABAD - Humam Ahmad moved into the semifinals of the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament 2019 Under-15 category as he defeated Malaysian Gondi Rohan 3-1 in the quarterfinals played at Borneo, Malaysia on Thursday.

All the Pakistani players moved to the semifinals in different categories. In U-15 quarterfinal, Humam defeated Gondi Rohan 3-1. Humam won the first game 14-12, but he lost the second 8-11. In the third game, Humam managed to control his nerves and took it 13-11 while he comfortably won the fourth 11-6. In the second quarterfinal, Pakistan’s M Hanif lost against Huzaifa Ibrahim 3-0, with the scores of 5-11, 2-11 and 10-12.

In U-17 quarterfinal, Waleed Khalil defeated Malaysian Lau Caleb 3-2, winning the encounter 7-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6 and 14-12. Ashab Irfan won the quarterfinal against Malaysian Jeeva Pravin 3-0, as the score was 11-4, 11-1 and 11-5.