LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking permission to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif twice a week. In the petition, she states that her father is suffering from heart and other diseases while the government allows to meet him only once a week. She requested to the court to order the government to allow meeting with Nawaz Sharif twice a week. At present, Mr Nawaz is undergoing seven-year imprisonment awarded to him in the Al-Azizia reference. Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill had rejected the reports of barring provision of homemade food for former premier Nawaz Sharif at the prison. “No one has stopped the provision of homemade for Nawaz Sharif. He is eating homemade food items on a regular basis,” said Gill while addressing a press conference in Lahore.