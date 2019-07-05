Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has unveiled the 10-year Punjab Health Sector Strategy at a ceremony at a local hotel on Thursday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar, Adviser to Health Hanif Khan Pitafi, Secretaries Momin Agha and Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Representatives of WHO, Unicef and international development agencies were also present.

PSPU Program Director Dr Shugufta briefed the participants about the strategy. Momin Agha and Zahid Akhtar Zaman talked about the health reforms. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Yasmin said: “The objective of this strategy is to ensure provision of international standard healthcare facilities to the patients at public sector hospitals.”

“Targets in health governance and accountability, public-private partnership, human resources, measures taken for safeguarding the mother and child, family planning, patients safety and availability of medicines would be achieved through this strategy,” she said.

"Better healthcare service delivery is the priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI government wants to provide relief to the people by introducing revolutionary measures in health sector. Sehat Insaf Card will prove a game changer in health sector."