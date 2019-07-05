Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday complained to the United Kingdom regarding the anti-Pakistan banners displayed during a cricket match.

Speaking to British High Commissioner Thomas Drew here, the Foreign Minister raised the matter of displaying anti-Pakistan banners and disrespectful attitude toward Pakistan cricket team during a World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in England, said a foreign ministry statement.

“Bilateral relations, security situation in the region and other matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. The two sides expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral relations,” the statement said.

Qureshi said that “use of stadium for anti-Pakistan propaganda” was unfortunate. He said Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton’s possible visit to Pakistan this autumn was a good news, and the government and people of Pakistan welcome this announcement by Kensington Palace.