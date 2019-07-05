Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to wrap up its ongoing probes into cases against Sindh’s former local government minister Jam Khan Shoro within six weeks.

SHC heard cases pertaining to illegal allotment and corruption against Jam Khan Shoro.

After hearing arguments of both parties, the court extended bail of the former local government minister.

It is to be noted that NAB had issued arrest warrants for Mr Shoro on 18 October 2018 over allegations of carrying out illegal auction of 62 plots in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

He is also accused of corruption and illegal possession of 262 agricultural lands.