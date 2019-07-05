Share:

Recent news about how the department of fisheries in Balochistan has banned fishing in Gwadar for a month has worried me. It is a serious risk for those fishers whose only source of income is fishing through which they feed and educate their children.

However, we are delighted to know that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) along with Gwadar port will provide a great opportunity for employment and also provide such basic necessities as water and electricity.

I request the government to not let us be deprived of our fundamental rights and let the destitute fishermen of Gwadar fish anytime, anywhere in the ocean.

WAHEED WAHID,

Turbat.