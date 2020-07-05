Share:

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed July 5, 1977, as the most shameful and darkest day in the history of Pakistan.

In his message to the nation, Bilawal said that the people’s elected government and first directly elected Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was ousted by the elements who had either vanished into mid-air or living a shameful life.

“The way all the characters involved in it met their fate proved that crime and sin have no legacy.” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman said that the constitution was suspended on July 5, 1977, wrapping the democracy, suspending all the civil rights and forbidding the process of development and hoisting the colours of the authoritarianism in all directions.

He said that just by promoting and protecting the dictator’s personal vested interests, the foundation of dictatorial rules was laid through inventing corruption and unleashing intimidation.

“Dictators have been interested in petty personal gains developing hotbeds of intolerance and extremism,” he added.

Bilawal said that even today after four decades, the scourge of July 5, 1977, is not leaving the Pakistani nation behind and democracy is still in its teething stage, the poor are at the mercy of plagues and locusts, the swords of unemployment hanging over the heads of the workers, the bread of two times, justice is expensive and poor is getting poorer by each passing day.