MARDAN - As many as 46 health workers including doctors, nurses and other staff were affected from Covid-19 pandemic in Mardan district during last 100 days, according to the statistics issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mushtaq Hussain here on Saturday.

According to the statistics, test of Covid-19 of 46 health workers including one surgeon, 24 doctors including 6 female, 2 nurses, 1 LHW, 1 LHV, technician, class four and government employees who were performing duty in Covid-19 pandemic came positive. A total of 34 health workers were recovered from Covid-19.

Meanwhile the district administration has arranged several functions in different parts of the district to pay tributes to the health workers and other government employees who were performing duty on frontline against the Covid-19 on the completion of 100 days of the pandemic.