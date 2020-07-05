Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday accused Mushahid Ullah Khan and Khursheed Shah for inducting people in different state institutions without following merit policy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Mushahid Ullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had got appointed 13 of his family members in Pakistan International Airlines, while Khursheed Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was involved in induction of many in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Pakistan Television (PTV) and Pakistan Railways (PR) without any regard to merit.

Fawad said judicial reforms were imperative for speedy justice in the country. He alleged that Nawaz Sharif was not getting any treatment in London rather he was there enjoying life with his children.