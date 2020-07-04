Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 221,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 336,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.66 feet, which was 74.66 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 160,800 cusecs and outflow as 170,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1219.25 feet, which was 179.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 44,600 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 218,900, 196,500 and 52,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 62,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 35,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.