MARDAN - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Provincial Deputy Ameer Mufti Fazal Ghafoor on Saturday termed the LHC verdict to dis­miss Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik as a right decision. The decision has made it clear that National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) is being used for po­litical revenge, he said.

He expressed these views while offering fatiha and ex­pressing condolences on the death of the father of Amir Zar Mohammad of Union Council Dagai here on Saturday. Mau­lana Aqil Ansari, Amir of Jul-F Tehsil Mardan, Maulana Qaisar-ud-Din, Mufti Saleem Halimi and Malik Ayaz were also pres­ent on the occasion.

Mufti Fazal Ghafoor said that decisions against the former Prime Minister were taken un­der pressure. He said that in­dependent judiciary and inde­pendent media were essential for strengthening democracy but cases were being filed only against the opposition in the PTI government and they were being imprisoned while sugar thieves were roaming freely.

The JUI-F leader said that NAB was being used as a political weap­on and the LHC decision had made it clear that Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik had made all decisions under pressure instead of merit. He said that the court should now catch the culprits of sugar, flour and petrol theft and set a precedent so that the pockets of the poor people would not be robbed in future.