Muzffargarh - Live Stock Department Recovered 600 Kg harmful beef from slaughterhouse. On secret information the Director Live Stock Dr Mohammad Tariq Chaudhry along with Dr Adnan Saeed Superintendent slaughter House proceeded against illegal slaughter house in mohallah Shareef pura which was being used to store unhealthy beef. The Live stock team immediately contacted SHO Ghulam Mujtaba civil lines Police Station and raided the site. Waqas tailee, Umair, and Mudasar Sheikh were present at the spot who escaped seeing the Police whereas waqas tailee was arrested and the police chalked out FIR 222/20, in another proceeding 240 kg unhealthy beef recovered in P S sader vide FIR 253/20. The social activist Ajmal Khan Chndia and member Pubjab Bar Jam Yunas appreciated the Proceedings of Live Stock department under the lead of Dr Tariq Chaudhry.