Foreign Minister Qureshi said the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has made “tangible progress” in terms of fulfillment of manifesto commitments and will facilitate the people of South Punjab at their doorstep.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said there will be a functional secretariat in Multan with the additional chief secretary (ACS) attending his office there three days a week.

“Multan will not be ignored in administrative arrangement of South Punjab,” he said.

Earlier, on July 2, the foreign minister had expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the government’s recent steps towards the realisation of South Punjab province.

In a video statement, he said the additional chief secretary (ACS) and the additional inspector general of police (AIG) have been appointed for the south Punjab secretariat. He said the two officers will establish their offices in Multan and Bahawalpur to address the problems of people.