LAHORE - Buzdar government’s has taken major step for the sustainable development of infrastructure sector of the province:

On the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, It has been decided to device economic plan for urban infrastructure.

Usman Buzdar said that new projects of infrastructure in cities will be completed under public-private partnership Aouthority (PPPA). Government will go for international bidding for PPPA projects.

The Chief Minister further directed the concerned authorities to get full benefit from the opportunities of Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) for new development projects.

He directed to expedite work on preparation of feasibility for Treatment Plant in Rawalpindi.

He said that 62 km long Rawalpindi Ring Road would be completed in PPPA mode at a cost of Rs 61 billion. He directed that important matter should immediately be settled in this regard.

He said that project of provision of clean drinking water in 20 pilot zones of Lahore will be completed at a cost of Rs 7.25 billion, while, 42 vehicle fitness testing systems will be set up in Lahore at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion.

Zero Waste Material Recovery Project in Lahore will be completed with a sum of Rs 1.44 billion.

Ten mega projects in Punjab will be completed under Public-Private Partnership Authority with the sum of Rs 79 billion.

A meeting of Board of Punjab Public-Private Partnership Authority was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM House. Administrative and financial rules of the authority were got approval in the meeting. The decisions of second meeting of Policy and Monitoring Board were ratified in the meeting as well.

The meeting also reviewed the pace on development projects being completed in collaboration with private sector.

Advisor of CM Punjab Dr Salman Shah, MPA Khadija Umer, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Senior Member Board of Revenue, experts on financial matters, concerned Secretaries and other high ranked officers were present on this occasion. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division also attended the meeting via video link.

Pays surprise visit to Firdous Market underpass project

Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Firdous Market underpass project without protocol. The administration and concerned authorities were remained unaware about the CM’s visit.

Buzdar himself drove to the site and inspected the construction work and talked with labours working on the project.

He directed to complete the project before the stipulated timeframe. He said that earliest completion of Firdous Market underpass will provide better transportation facilities to the citizens. He said that Firdous Market underpass is a dual carriageway from both the sides and 540 meter long. He said that government has saved Rs 13 crore in construction cost through transparent tendering. Buzdar said that he is personally monitoring the progress of this important project of Lahore like the projects of backward areas.

The CM said that he will revisit the site to inspect the progress on construction work. He said that national resources were looted mercilessly in the past. The present government is the custodian of every single penny of national exchequer. He said that this project has been planned keeping in view the difficulties being faced by the people. Completion of the project will result in saving precious time of the public as well as the fuel, he added.

No compromise will be made on transparency in development projects

Buzdar has taken an important step for maintaining transparency in development projects; Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued directions for the inspection of maintenance and repair schemes of the roads being constructed during the last fiscal year 2019-20.

On the direction of Sardar Usman Buzdar, CM Inspection Team will inquire into the road maintenance and repair schemes of roads. Principal Secretary to CM Punjab has issued letter in this regard. CM Inspection Team will present its report to the Chief Minister about the implementation of existing rules and regulations, procedure of selection, utilization of funds and completion of work. Buzdar said that no compromise will be made on the transparency in development projects. Timely completion of development schemes provides relief to the people. He further maintained that timely utilization of funds can ensure timely completion of the schemes in stipulated time frame.

He said right and timely utilization of natural resources is the hallmark of PTI government. I personally monitoring the development projects of the province, he added.