Share:

ISLAMABAD-According to the report, 206 cast and crew members have been granted permission to enter the country over six months to film the new series. The Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment has allowed seven projects to enter New Zealand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix’s adaptation of popular Japanese animated series Cowboy Bepop, the highly-anticipated Avatar sequel and Jane Campion’s film The Power of the Dog are also set to begin production. The Lord of the Rings had started filming at a studio in Auckland earlier this year, but the country was forced into lockdown. It is believed most of the crew remained in New Zealand, however others have been given border exemptions to reenter.