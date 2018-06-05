Share:

KARACHI - Keeping in view the importance of the District Central that is considered to be the stronghold of the MQM led by Altaf Hussain, the two major parties that broke away from the main party – MQM-P and PSP – have decided to the field its top leadership in the contest of the upcoming general election.

Sources said that Kamal‘s led PSP and MQM-Pakistan led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui namely Bahadurabad faction focusing on the importance of the national and provincial assemblies constituencies that lies in District Central of Karachi and had came up with a new strategy to field prominent figures of the party to mark victory in the upcoming general election.

And it is expected that key leaders of the both parties would be contesting against each other those once remained in the same party led by MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

MQM-Pakistan Bahadurabad would field Amir Khan, Kanwer Naveed Jameel, Khawajha Izharul Hassan, Ameenul Haq, Mohammad Hussain and Rauf Siddiqui from the various constituencies of District Central. Similarly, PSP has decided to field Party chairman Mustafa Kamal, Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Anis Advocate, Shabir Qaimkhani and Muzamil Qureshi.

So far both the parties have initiated election campaign in the various areas of Districts Central by opening election offices.

The MQM-Pakistan is eyeing victory from the constituencies in district central as party has better chances to win from here as it clean swept from the district in the last held local bodies elections in the city.

The party would also have the support of the district chairman Rehan Hashmi during the polls, who is being tasked from the party to ensure smooth campaigning in the area and utilisation of local bodies’ funds for resolving issues of the people in the area.

The PSP has also setup a better party organisation in the district central due to the joining of former MQM party cadres who had vast experiences of manoeuvrings in the past elections, in which they work as the activist of MQM.

The party had organised various iftar dinners and visit of the party leaders in the roadside gatherings in order to gather support from the area while its leaders also attended a recently held event to pay tribute to renowned Qawal Amjad Sabri who was a resident of the Liaquatabad area.