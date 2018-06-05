Share:

HAFIZABAD - Following delimitation of provincial and national assemblies, Hafizabad district has been deprived of one NA constituency having a population of 1,156,987 according to the national census.

The population of the district in 1998 was 832,980 and there were two NA seats but now the population of the district has increased but one of the two seats of NA has been abolished which has disappointed the masses in general and the intending candidates in particular.

Earlier, Hafizabad was allotted NA-102 and NA-103 constituencies and three PA 103, 104, 105 constituencies but due to the recent delimitation, its has been re-designated with NA-87 and PP-69, 70 and 71 constituencies.

At present there are more than 6 political and religious parties intending to contest the election but due to reduction of one NA seat they have been too much disappointed and confused.

According to official source, the NA-87 is the biggest constituency in the Punjab and second biggest constituency in the whole country. The prospective candidates said that it would be impossible for them to cover the distance of 2,367 square meters of the district to muster support of more than six lakh voters. Furthermore, the masses have also expressed their concern over the reduction of one of the two NA seats which would ultimately reduce the funds in the annual development plan.

Political parties particularly PML-N, PPP, PTI, MMA and Tehrik Labaik Ya Rsoolullah are too much confused to allot NA ticket as they have more than five candidates each for the NA seat.

On the other side, District and Sessions Judge/District Returning Officer Azizullah Kalloo said Brisk preparations are afoot to hold forthcoming general elections in fair and transparent manner as well as in independent atmosphere.

He said that according to the Constitution and direction of the Election Commission of Pakistan, all the departments were bound to perform their responsibilities. He said that zero tolerance would be shown against those personnel who show indifference, slackness and dishonesty. He further said that rule of law would be maintained at all costs and no lawlessness would be tolerated.

He said that all personnel would work as a team along with the Election Commission of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Additional District and Sessions Judge Abid Ali has been appointed as a RO NA-87, Senior Civil Judge Admin Aamir Shahzad as RO PP-69, Senior Civil Judge Khurram Shahzad as RO PP-70 and Wasim Anjum Civil Judge has been appointed as RO PP-71.

While addressing the officers of district administration and police, the DRO said that efforts be made by all the departments to implement the security plan for holding the elections in peaceful and transparent manner. He further said that after the approval of polling scheme by the ECP it would be notified accordingly.

Senior Civil Judge Admn Aamir Shahzad said that after the Bannu constituency, NA-87 constituency is second biggest constituency in the country. He stressed the need for taking extraordinary steps to ensure the election in peaceful and transparent manner.