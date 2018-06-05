Share:

OKARA - The returning officers and assistant returning officers for four National Assembly seats have been appointed and they have started performing their duty.

For NA-141 constituency, Additional District & Sessions Judge Okara Mumtaz Ahmad has been appointed as Returning Officer while Assistant Education Officer Markaz Akbar would perform as assistant returning officer. Muzammil Musa, Additional District & Sessions Judge Okara would perform as Returning Officer for NA-142, and Headmaster of Government High School would perform as assistant returning officer. Additional District & Sessions Judge Depalpur Mehmood Haroon Khan would perform as returning officer for NA-143, and the headmaster of Government Elementary High School Chorasta Mian Khan Depalpur and the assistant education officer Headquarters Depalpur would perform as assistant returning officers.

In NA-144, Additional District & Sessions Judge Depalpur Muhammad Asim would perform as returning officer whereas Tesildar Renala Khurd and the district education officer (Male) elementary would perform as the assistant returning officers.

Oil tanker overturns

Hundreds of litres petrol spoiled on road when an oil tanker overturned on national highway while saving a motorcyclist.

The rescue and police officials informed that the oil tanker, carrying 6,000 litre of petrol, was on the way to Lahore from Karachi. On national highway near Akhtarabad, the tanker driver while saving a motorcyclist, lost control of the steering due to which the vehicle overturned. As result, hundreds of litres of petrol spread on the road. The police and rescue personnel, however, rushed to the scene immediate and cordoned off the area to avert any mishap. The rescue teams carried out activities very carefully. The affects of flowing oil on the road was controlled and the tanker was straightened and parked aside. Later, the traffic was restored on the road.