ATTOCK - Eight persons including three women and two children died when a Peshawar-bound hiace van collided with a truck on Motorway near Chachh interchange here on Monday. Rescue and police sources confirmed that and six persons sustained multiple injuries in the accident occurred due to speeding.

Rescue 1122 In-Charge Dr Ashfaq Mian told this scribe that the Peshawar-bound hiace van (RI-1197) was on the way from Rawalpindi. Near Chachh Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway, the van collided head-on with a truck, coming from opposite direction and caught fire. He said that the collision was so severe that the hiace became a sandwich. He said that fire-fighters and rescue teams rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The rescuers shifted the dead bodies and injured to THQ Hospital Hazro. He said that six persons whose identity immediately could not be known were burnt alive while two of the injured who were in critical condition died before reaching hospital. The rescue officer suspected that apparently, the fatal accident took place because of speeding by the van driver. The identity of those died could not be ascertained while those injured include Salman, Muhammad, Zardeen, Shazeb, Sherwali and Shayan.

TWO CHOKED TO DEATH

Meanwhile in another incident two persons suffocated to death and four others fell unconscious due to poisonous gas in a well in village Tarbethi in the jurisdiction of Bahtar Police.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies of Muhammad Afzal and Khaqan and the unconscious including Abdul Salam, Ikram, Azmat and Sultan were shifted to nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.