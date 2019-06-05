Share:

BANNU - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Bannu on Tuesday sent Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and Member National Assembly Ali Wazir to central jail Peshawar on judicial remand.

Amid strict security arrangements, Wazir was produced before the ATC, where MOD (Magistrate On Duty) Judge Shoaib issued directives for his transfer to Peshawar Central Jail .

Wazir’s medical check-up was also conducted at the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

PTM leader Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar alongwith nine others were booked in an attack over Army’s check post in North Waziristan, last month.

During the hearing CTD officials pleaded the court to extend Wazir’s remand whereas the Special Magistrate turned downed the plea and ordered to move him [Ali Wazir] to the central jail .

On May 27, Special ATC judge Babar Ali Khan had remanded the lawmaker to the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for eight days.

According to the court order, the Investigating Officer of the case had requested the court for 30-day physical remand of the lawmaker. However, the judge, after perusing the record, remanded Wazir to custody for eight days only.

Police had been directed to re-produce Wazir before the court on June 4.

The MNA was arrested following a clash between Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) workers and Army troops in the North Waziristan tribal district.

On May 30, fellow MNA Mohsin Dawar was also taken into custody by law-enforcement personnel from Miranshah in North Waziristan.

Three people were killed and 15 including five soldiers were injured in an exchange of firing in North Waziristan’s Boyya area, when the Kharqamar checkpoint was attacked during a protest on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Army’s media wing, MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were leading the group.