LOS ANGELES-Lili Reinhart was targeted by a fake cab driver.

The ‘Riverdale’ actress has urged her fans to make ‘’smart decisions’’ when using rideshare apps such as Uber after she narrowly avoided getting into a car with a stranger, who claimed to have been sent to collect her.

She tweeted: ‘’PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver.

‘’I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car. Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there.(sic)’’

And the 22-year-old star insisted people didn’t need to ‘’worry about being rude’’ if something about a situation didn’t feel right.

She added in another tweet: ‘’Seriously... please be careful out there. You don’t have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you.’’

Last December, Lili took a break from Twitter after growing tired of receiving cruel comments.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: ‘’Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable? There’s hate everywhere. But especially on Twitter.

‘’It’s like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don’t know what the hell they’re talking about and have nothing better to do.’’

Lili - who is dating Cole Sprouse - returned to the platform three weeks later, and used her comeback post to slam ‘’insecure and unhappy’’ trolls.