Share:

KASUR - The Rescue 1122 responded 1,757 calls of 1830 calls, with an average time of five to seven minutes, received in the outgoing month of May.

The remained calls turned out to be hoax ones.

Kasur District Emergency Officer Dr Farzand Ali chaired a meeting to review performance of the Rescue 1122 Kasur during the last month. On the occasion, performance of the emergency services provider was discussed threadbare.

According to the report issued after the meeting, the Rescue 1122 Kasur received 1,830 calls out of 1,757 calls were responded. During corresponding period, 144 people were provided medical assistance while 39 dead persons along with 1,647 persons injured in various incidents were shifted to hospital.

The report said that during the month of May, 50 calls were received of quarrels and firing incidents, 899 calls were received of medical emergencies, 633 road accidents and one each of drowning and building collapse. During all emergencies, the rescuers maintained respond average time of five to seven minutes. The average of number of emergency cases remained 57 on daily basis. The report also mentioned that Rescue 1122 responded in time to 41 fire incidents in different area of Kasur, besides shifted a total of 691 patients free of cost to various hospitals in Lahore in view to save their lives.

Mentally-challenged minor sexually assaulted

OKARA (Staff Reporter): A seven-year-old mentally-challenged child was sexually assaulted here in the other day.

According to police, in village Qadirabad, seven-year-old mentally-challenged child, son of a woman Yasmin Bibi was lured the accused identified as Muhammad Imran to deserted place where he sexually assaulted him. The suspect fled the scene leaving the minor in critical condition. The Mandi Ahmedabad Police have registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three narcotics dealers with huge quantity of drug. On a tip off, the Okara Saddr Police carried out a raid in village 33/2RA and arrested Abid Ali ad Muhammad Razzaq with 1.3kg hashish. In another raid, the police arrested Atif Naseer at Depalpur chowk with 350g of charas. The police registered separate cases against the drug peddlers.

Man kills

father-in-law over domestic issue

KAMALIA (STAFF REPORTER): A man killed his father-in-law with the help of his father and three brothers at Mauza Jamal Pahar here the other day.

According to police, a case has been registered against the suspects on the compliant of Muzaffar Shah, brother of the deceased. Police said that M Rafiq was irrigating his fields at Mauza Jamal Pahar the other day when his two sons-in-law namely Qadeer and Shakeel came. They were accompanied by their father Latif and two brothers - Tanveer and Khalil.