CHITRAL-Residents of Kosht village, Upper Chitral, have given a seven-day deadline to Education Department to give a job to the land owner of Govt Primary School No. 2.

Women, children, and elderly people organised a protest outside the school on Tuesday. They said that Shamsul Qadir had donated his commercial land to Education Department for the establishment of school on condition that the department would give him a job of school gatekeeper. “But the education department has recruited another person named Azaz Ali as the school gatekeeper who is disabled and does not belong to the village,” they added. They said that the education department should appoint Shamsul Qadir as gatekeeper or pay him Rs4 million for his land as per market rate. They said that they would lock up the school gate if Saif Ahmed, son of Shamsul Qadir, was not appointed as gatekeeper until June 10.

Girl found dead

The dead body of a girl was recovered from a canal in Kamalia. According to police, villagers spotted the dead body of the girl, floating in the canal near Head Kichi, Vairoana and reported to police. The police reached the spot and took the body into custody. They shifted it to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kamalia for autopsy. Identity of the girl was yet to be ascertained. “There are clearly visible signs of torture on the girl’s body,” police said.

Four injured in

cylinder blast

Four persons sustained critical burns after a gas cylinder blasted due to leakage at Chak 478/JB here the other night. Rescue 1122 said that the roof of the house where the cylinder had blasted also collapsed. Four persons including Arif Hayat (60), Naveed (32), Ghulam Mustafa (49) and Tasleem Bibi (42) were injured.

They were shifted to the Burn Unit of Faisalabad Allied Hospital in a very critical condition.