Multan - The project has also been inaugurated in Multan under the auspices of Citi Housing. In the project, those who book first plots will be given a discount of 50 per cent in development charges. Another addition to the beauty of the city of Multan. The project was inaugurated under the auspices of Citi Housing. The project was recently inaugurated by the Citi Housing CEO Jareer Malik. On first come first served basis, plots of five marlas, ten marlas, one kanal and two kanals will be provided. In the first phase of the 300-acre housing scheme, parks, wide roads, zoo and other similar facilities are being provided. According to the government’s policies, several cities are working side by side with the government in the current situation. A Daster khwan facility is also being provided to the poor where thousands of people are benefiting on a daily basis, said Omar Wajid, Director, Citi Housing. The decision of the government to ease the construction work in the lockdown has burnt down the stoves of the houses of millions of workers in the Prestige Housing Project. Poor workers have been provided employment opportunities. The Citi Housing Project is a beautiful addition to the beauty of the city of Multan.